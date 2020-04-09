The death of Dark Sky by the hand of Apple left a void for Android users looking for a good weather app. AccuWeather is, functionally, one of the best alternatives and, now, it’s about to step up its design game with a beta update to its Android app.

Spotted by our friends at Android Police, AccuWeather is testing an update in beta which completely refreshes the design of the Android app. This redesign throws out the previous design for a new vision that heavily highlights the service’s “MinuteCast” forecast which can show any incoming precipitation at a glance.

The temperature lives inside of the MinuteCast with a 24-hour forecast directly below. The app then shows some further details on the current day’s conditions and, below that, offers an “Allergy Outlook.” As I sit here basically choking on pollen, that’s a section I appreciate right now!

On other tabs, the new AccuWeather design on Android offers an hourly forecast, a daily forecast, and radar as well. The free version of the app has ads by default (and, in the past, has sold user data too), but you can get rid of those for a $4 fee. Overall, this looks like a really good update! For Dark Sky users who haven’t settled on a replacement app, too, AccuWeather just became much more attractive.

AccuWeather is available on the Google Play Store.

