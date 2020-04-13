Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra wasn’t exactly the most well-received phone, but its Exynos-powered model fared even worse. In the latest wave of complaints, Galaxy S20 Ultra users stuck with the Exynos 990 processor are complaining of overheating and continued autofocus problems.

Reported by Android Authority, a thread on Samsung’s forums and some input from Twitter users reveal there might be an issue with overheating on the Exynos version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Surely, these issues also occur on the S20 and S20+, but there are more reports from S20 Ultra owners.

What happens? Essentially, the phone just gets overly hot while using it normally. This can happen with CPUs from time to time, as you might recall Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 808 and 810 chips were notorious for heat issues in 2014/15. Compared to the stellar Snapdragon 865 in other variants of the S20 Ultra, though, these users are certainly valid in complaining about the issues the Exynos 990 is presenting. The excess heat could also explain some of the battery life qualms.

Along with overheating problems, some users also claim that the Exynos S20 Ultra is still having problems with autofocus on the camera. Early S20 Ultra users had major complaints about this aspect of the camera, but it was partially fixed through software updates. The ongoing issues (probably) aren’t directly the fault of Samsung’s CPU, but rather some issue with the software update that was built for Exynos models.

In any case, stories like these make it completely understandable why fans are upset with Samsung’s processors.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: