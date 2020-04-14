The OnePlus 8 series has brought with it a whole host of exclusive high-resolution wallpapers that you might have had your eye on.

With a new smartphone, the firm has designed a brand new selection of backdrops to take advantage of those new displays. We’ve even seen OnePlus announce a selection of exclusive accessory-specific OnePlus 8 wallpapers from French street artist André Saraiva — famous for Mr.A graffiti seen in and around Paris. These cases will be will be limited to just 10,000 and will feature some exclusive Saraiva-designed wallpapers too.

The “Never Settle” brand is more known for low-poly and more “abstract” wallpapers, the official OnePlus 8 series wallpaper designs are a return to that form. As you may remember that OnePlus released another smartphone backdrop selection celebrating the brand new logo a few weeks ago — although they are far more “in your face” and “loud” than these new designs.

In our opinion, the new backdrops are a little cleaner and feel far more in tune with the previous designs by Swedish artist Hampus Olsson — who has worked on previous flagship launches and OnePlus hardware.

Official OnePlus 8 series wallpapers

We’ve have all of the OnePlus 8 series wallpapers at 1440 by 3168 pixel resolution — perfect for QHD+ displays — for you to adorn your smartphone display with. Although because this is the internet after all, if you prefer downloading without any sort of compression, you can download them directly from our shared Google Drive folder here.

As for the exclusively-designed backgrounds that come with certain exclusive OnePlus 8 accessories created by street artist André Saraiva, you may have to wait and see when they go on sale later this month.

André Saraiva wallpapers

They manage to retain the style the graffiti artist has become world-renowned for and we can’t wait to see them on a OnePlus display — or any other display for that matter. Should we find them in high-resolution, we’ll be sure to share our findings at a later date.

What do you think of the updated backdrops? Do you happen to have a personal favorite OnePlus 8 series wallpaper? If you do, then let us know down in the comments section below!

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: