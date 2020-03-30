With a brand-new logo and April 14 launch date set for the OnePlus 8 series, the Chinese firm shared a small collection of new wallpapers for you to put on your smartphone.

Known for low-poly and more abstract wallpapers, OnePlus has decided that celebrating the new logo and branding is a call for some updated backdrops to freshen up your “flagship killer” — or any other smartphone, for that matter.

Even with Twitter compression, the four new OnePlus wallpapers come in at 945 x 2048 pixels. That means that they should be high resolution enough to be used on most FHD+ displays.

We wouldn’t recommend applying on a QHD+ display unless you run it at FHD+ anyway. While these new wallpapers are not quite “exclusive,” we’re 100% certain that they will complement the upcoming OnePlus 8 series perfectly.

In the past, OnePlus has enlisted the help of Swedish artist and designer Hampus Olsson to create selections of minimal wallpapers, but it’s not clear who is responsible for this brand-new selection. What is your favorite of this crop of colorful smartphone backdrops? Let us know down in the comments section below.

