Last year, OnePlus worked with Google to launch a contest by the name of “Crackables.” The strange contest offered up thousands of dollars in prizes using a simple puzzle game. Now, OnePlus is bringing back Crackables with version 2.0, offering a cash prize and a donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.

For those who missed out on the fun last time around, Crackables is essentially a competitive puzzle game. The “addictive, crypto-puzzle” game uses a smartphone to push players to think and travel through “gates” to the next level of the game.

This time around, the game offers something similar for those interested. Starting April 14th, OnePlus Crackables 2.0 will offer the mobile puzzle experience and offer the first ten players who reach and solve the final puzzle $10,000 in winnings. Further, OnePlus is also donating an additional $10,000 to charities supporting those affected by COVID-19.

Registration for OnePlus Crackables 2.0 starts today and the game itself starts April 14. From there, players will be able to solve puzzles through April 30 with a live-streamed, grand finale tournament on May 7.

Update: Crackables 2.0 starts today! Don’t forget, you’ll still need to register to play the game at craxisback.oneplus.com.

You can read more details about Crackables 2.0 in OnePlus’ full press release below.

Back By Popular Demand, OnePlus Announces Crackables 2.0, A Unique Mobile Game Designed To Test The Wits of Novice and Experienced Puzzle Enthusiasts Worldwide Crackables 2.0 To Become Available On April 14, 2020 NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 – OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today announced the introduction of Crackables 2.0. The addictive, crypto-puzzle phenomenon originally conceptualized in partnership with Google, will be available for free via mobile gameplay on April 14th. As with the previous version, Crackables 2.0 will use digital puzzles as the core of the experience, enhanced with a state-of-the-art design, user-experience and cryptography. Global registration begins on April 7th at https://craxisback.oneplus.com/. Puzzle difficulty will start low, giving anyone who wants to enjoy Crackables the opportunity to participate. Players will travel through “gates” to advance to the next level, some of which will be community-oriented, testing their ability to work together to solve puzzles and overcome challenges. The first ten players who will be among the first to find the solution to the last puzzle will then move on to compete for the opportunity to win $10,000 USD and an additional $10,000 USD to donate to a charity supporting those affected by COVID-19. Gameplay will conclude on April 30th. The grand finale tournament will be live-streamed around the world on May 7th. “OnePlus is committed to creating the best mobile experiences for our community and beyond,” said Kyle Kiang, Chief Marketing Officer, OnePlus. “After watching over half a million community members globally come together to play in the original Crackables, we’re excited to launch the next level version of this mentally stimulated challenge to entertain gamers and puzzle enthusiasts everywhere.” Crackables 1.0 received rave reviews and secured 10,000 players in the first second, 145,000 in the first day and 580,000 in total—spread by only word-of-mouth and user accolades. Crackables 2.0 combines the experience of innovative production house UNIT9 led by game director Jakub Jakubowski and elite game writing development firm Sleep Deprivation Lab, and is powered by Google technology. UNIT9’s Game Director Jakub Jakubowski added, “Crackables 1.0 pushed the limits of what can be done on a mobile device but Crackables 2.0 looks at those limits and laughs. That’s because we managed to create a game that sets a new standard for mobile experiences through multi-layered complexity, outstanding technical solutions and killer design that makes you forget this is all happening on a device that fits in your hand.”

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: