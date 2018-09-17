OnePlus launches Crackables puzzle game w/ Google tomorrow, grand prize worth $30,000

While all eyes on OnePlus today have been related to the reveal of a coming smart TV, the company is prepping to launch a big contest starting tomorrow – OnePlus Crackables.

The first teaser for OnePlus Crackables hit the web last week, and it left many confused with what the company was building. Today, less than 24 hours ahead of the official launch, we’re getting some details on what exactly to expect, as well as how Google is involved.

OnePlus Crackables essentially boils down to a puzzle game in which players will compete against one another to solve a series of different puzzles as quickly as possible. The game is played directly on your smartphone through the web browser. The first 1,000 players who manage to get through the three opening challenges will then be sent physical controllers which will be required to continue in the competition.

Those who make it to the end of the competition are in for a big prize too. The grand prize winner will be awarded with an “ultimate gaming setup” which is worth $30,000, although there’s no indication on exactly what that is. Apparently, second and third place winners will be awarded other “mysterious prizes.”

We’ve yet to try out Crackables for ourselves, but Ryne from Android Police was able to spend some early access time with the puzzler and describes it as “equal parts entertaining and infuriating.” As a side note, those with early access to the game won’t be eligible to compete for prizes as it is a time-based game.

The biggest question surrounding OnePlus Crackables on our end regarded Google’s involvement in the project. The company explains:

OnePlus worked closely with the APAC division of the Google Zoo team to develop this campaign. Google Zoo is a creative team within Google that helps brands and agencies unlock the creative potential of Google technology.

OnePlus Crackables kicks off tomorrow, September 18th, at 8AM EST. The game will be playable through crackables.oneplus.com.

