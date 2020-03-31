We’re just 15 days away from the debut of the OnePlus 8 series, and there have already been many leaks of the lineup to give us an idea of what to expect. Now, in traditional OnePlus fashion, the company itself is officially confirming a few OnePlus 8 specs in a forum post.

In a “Deep Dive,” OnePlus officially goes over a few of the specs that will make its OnePlus 8 series “Lead with Speed.” That starts with the 120Hz display, a feature the company confirmed was coming a few months ago.

Backing up that display, though, is a powerful processor in the Snapdragon 865. OnePlus says that this chipset will deliver a 25% increase in CPU performance, 25% increase in the speed of GPU rendering, and also offers 25% more efficiency when it comes to energy consumption.

OnePlus has also confirmed that its next smartphone will be using LPDDR5 RAM. This faster RAM offers 45% less power consumption compared to previous generations while boosting bandwidth considerably to up to 51.2GB/s and a transfer rate of 6,400Mbps. Long story short, it’s really fast memory to the point where it might make a noticeable difference when compared to other smartphones.

Finally, OnePlus is once again using UFS 3.0 storage. This faster storage makes a huge difference when transferring and downloading files, but OnePlus is taking things a step farther with “Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster.” The company explains:

Turbo Write uses the upper section of the ROM’s storage as a high-speed read/write interval. Here, in theory, each read/write will enter this high-speed buffer, and then proceed to the next command of data transfer.

In addition, HPB (Host Performance Booster) can further improve the random read performance after extended use.

While this doesn’t offer a complete picture into the OnePlus 8 specs, leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect. Still, just based on OnePlus’ official word, we can expect some blazing fast smartphones on April 14th.

