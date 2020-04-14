Samsung offers a suite of apps on Android that includes messaging, a browser, and even its own app store, too. One app that’s especially popular, thanks to the company’s stylus-equipped devices, is Samsung Notes, and now, it’s been updated with support for undo/redo buttons.

First spotted by SamMobile, the latest update for the Samsung Notes app added support for two new features which, surprisingly, it didn’t previously offer. The first of these is support for tags, which allow users to easily organize their notes within the app. Tags can be quickly created and applied to a post immediately, with the app even suggesting tags based on the text.

Further, Samsung Notes is also adding buttons for undo and redo. That functionality is self-explanatory, and frankly, it’s shocking this wasn’t available previously! Alternatives like Google Keep have offered it for quite some time.

Samsung’s changelog also mentions “intelligent search,” but it’s unclear exactly what that means. Perhaps searching for text within a note? We’ll update this article if we can find clarity on that matter.

Samsung Notes is rolling out this update via the Galaxy Store, so you can head there to check for updates. These changes are housed in v3.3.02.4 of the Samsung Notes app and should be available for all recent Samsung smartphones and tablets.

