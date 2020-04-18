Samsung no longer syncs keyboard predictions, other data between Galaxy phones

- Apr. 18th 2020 8:52 am PT

Some of the most recently launched Samsung Galaxy smartphones have shipped without the ability to sync keyboard data with the cloud, but now that’s extending to everyone. As of this week, Samsung Cloud no longer syncs keyboard data.

SamMobile reports that as of April 13, Samsung Cloud has removed the ability for Galaxy smartphone owners to sync keyboard data. Previously, the service would sync predictions, saved words, language preferences, and other data from Samsung’s own keyboard that comes pre-installed with the device.

This won’t affect the data you already have on your device, but if you plan to move to a new Galaxy smartphone in the near future — perhaps a Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy A51 — that data won’t be carried over and you’ll be starting from scratch. If you currently have keyboard data in Samsung Cloud, that data has been deleted at this point.

It’s unclear why Samsung has stopped supporting this useful feature, but the company was definitely quiet about confirming it. Apparently, the official notice only went live in the past several days, but SamMobile claims it was backdated to March 15th as seen below.

samsung cloud keyboard sync data notice

