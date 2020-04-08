In 2019, Samsung’s most popular phone wasn’t a flagship Galaxy S or Note, but rather the mid-range Galaxy A50. Today, Samsung is launching its 2020 Galaxy A lineup in the United States with affordable pricing, 5G, and the successor to that popular device, the Galaxy A51.

Starting tomorrow, April 9, the Galaxy A series is available in the US with Samsung pricing the 2020 lineup starting at just $109.

What does the lineup include? It starts with the Samsung Galaxy A01. This ultra-affordable device costs just $109 and delivers a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 13MP/2MP dual rear cameras, a 5MP front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery for that price. You’ll also get 16GB of storage (with microSD) and 2GB of RAM with a Snapdragon 439 processor. The Galaxy A01 launches April 9.

A step up from the A01 is the Galaxy A11. Priced at $179, this device offers a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, triple cameras (standard, ultrawide, depth), a 4,000mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (with microSD). Samsung hasn’t announced the processor beyond being “octa-core,” but we’ll probably learn more before the Summer launch.

Next, the Galaxy A21 offers a slightly bigger 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, quad-camera array — 16MP main shooter backed up by ultrawide, depth, and macro cameras — a 4,000mAh battery, and the addition of 15W fast charging, presumably over USB-C. The A21 debuts in Summer for $249.

Galaxy A01, A11, and A21

The most anticipated device in this lineup, though, is definitely the Galaxy A51 seeing the success of the A50. This device comes in two variants, one with LTE and the other with 5G support. The Galaxy A51 with LTE-only will be available on April 9 for $399 and delivers a fair bit for the price.

Galaxy A51 offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, a quad-camera array — 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth —, a 32MP selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an Exynos 9611 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. The 5G model, coming at a later date, presumably swaps out the processor since the 9611 doesn’t support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A51

As for 5G, Samsung has both a 5G version of the Galaxy A51 and also the Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A51 5G costs $499 and offers a very similar package to the regular A51, though with an Exynos 980 chip. The Galaxy A71, though, costs $599 and includes a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, 64MP primary camera, and has a more powerful spec package under the hood including the Exynos 980 chip.

Both the A51 5G and A71 5G are coming later this summer. Samsung did not have any images of the A71 to share at press time.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: