9to5Google Daily 426: Huawei caught faking smartphone photos, Google Photos to add audio removal for video, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Huawei caught red-handed (again) claiming DSLR photos were shot on smartphone cameras
- Google says it has fixed the Pixel’s static Marvelous Marble live wallpaper
- Google divorces Stadia’s connection strength indicator from 4K streaming
- Google Photos to add feature for removing audio from videos
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 set to gain a blood pressure measuring feature
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.