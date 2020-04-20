Since the Android P Beta, the Pixel’s Marvelous Marble background has failed to consistently show real-time weather conditions. Google today marked the intermittent live wallpaper issue as being “fixed” again.

Inspired by Apollo 17’s Blue Marble, view your location from space with real-time clouds and lightning data.

“Marvelous Marble” is an exceptional live wallpaper that’s centered to your current city, slowly rotates with every device unlock/homescreen visit, and reflects the time of day. Another key capability is being able to see “real-time clouds and lightning data.”

For some users, that last aspect stopped working consistently in 2018 with Android Pie. Instead of live updating weather conditions, you’re left with the same, static cloud cover throughout the day.

Android 10: Static Android 11: Updating

This persisted until the Android Q Beta, with Google on the Android tracker this January saying that the Marvelous Marble “issue is fixed in Android 10. You should update to Android 10 to receive the fix.”

The latest stable release did resolve the issue for some users, but not all — including on a Pixel 4 we have on hand. Google later that month reopened the issue and took new bug reports.

This takes us to today when the thread was again “marked as fixed” by an engineer. The company did not specify when the update will be available beyond a “future build.” The issue is currently addressed on the latest Android 11 Developer Preview, but hopefully users only have to wait for an upcoming monthly security patch to get the Marvelous Marble wallpaper fix.

