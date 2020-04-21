Cleanliness is a topic on just about everyone’s mind nowadays, and really, every little thing you do helps. Lately, I’ve been using Tech21’s cases with my Galaxy S20+, and I’ve got to say, there’s a lot to like. Here’s a quick overview.

Tech21 is a pretty popular case maker whose case options we’ve covered here before. They’re best known for the “Evo Check” case, which stays on the thicker side to offer stellar drop protection. However, I’ve been mostly impressed with the brand’s thinner cases as of late.

The Studio Colour and Studio Design both keep things very slim with designs that still offer 8-foot drop protection. I haven’t really put that protection to the test, but they certainly feel the part despite not adding much bulk. Colors, too, are a big point of interest with these two cases. The Studio Colour comes in a variety of bright colors — I adore “Bolt from the Blue” — while the Studio Design offers a unique texture on the back that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Both of these cases slip off and on pretty easily and the buttons are comfortable to press. There’s definitely a bit more resistance, but it could be considerably worse.

Studio Colour (left) and Studio Design (right)

Evo Check, on the other hand, is a thicker and grippier case option. As such, it brings the drop protection rating up to 12 feet and the raised lip around the screen is taller, too, which means you’ll be less likely to crack your screen. I’ve never been a fan of how difficult it is to apply and remove this case, but I do love that Tech21 offers Galaxy S20 owners the ability to swap out the power/volume buttons with a different color — pink and yellow are included with the blue option.

What’s really impressive to me about those buttons, too, is that they’re incredibly tactile. Tech21’s design leaves the buttons feeling just as good as they do without a case applied. The lip above the screen is just the right size to keep a swipe from the top of the screen comfortable.

Evo Check

One of the biggest reasons I wanted to highlight Tech21’s case lineup, though, is what they’re made of. Tech21 uses a little over 30% plant-based materials in its cases. That doesn’t mean these will biodegrade, but it does mean just a bit less plastic was used in the making. That’s always a win.

Plus, these cases are antimicrobial by design. Your phone can get pretty filthy, but this case should keep your phone a whole lot cleaner. Something like a UV-C light or even just a rinse with warm water will do even more good, but the built-in protection is great.

Tech21’s cases are a bit pricey — $29 for Studio Colour/Design, $39 for Evo Check — but they’re a solid option for any Galaxy S20 owner. You can pick them up from Tech21, Amazon, and other online retailers for the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

