Smart Displays and speakers are communal devices with Google able to recognize users for personalized results. Assistant is now updating Voice Match’s setup process to require full Hey Google phrases.

The previous Voice Match process involved saying “Hey Google” and “Ok Google” twice. Once complete, your Google Home and Nest devices are able to serve personal results — like calendar events and placing items into shopping lists — for up to six people. Smart Displays will show your profile image in the top-right corner as you’re speaking.

Google is now asking you to repeat full phrases that appear during the training. There are four questions and commands in total, with this also serving as an opportunity for Google to introduce what Assistant can do.

Ok Google, play my workout playlist

Ok Google, where is the nearest post office?

Hey Google, remind me to buy flowers

Hey Google, what time is the sunrise?

According to the company, this will help Assistant “better identify who is engaging with significantly higher accuracy.” Existing users can “Teach your Assistant your voice again” by visiting Assistant settings > Assistant > Voice Match. This will update recognition across all your signed-in devices.

Meanwhile, the company today provided more details about the Hey Google hotword sensitivity capability rolling out over the coming weeks. It’s available for Smart Displays and speakers, with settings available in the Google Home app. Devices set to English will be the first to receive the feature and expanded language support is coming later.

