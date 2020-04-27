After months of waiting, Google has finally delivered its second-generation Pixel Buds to the masses. To get customers ready for the product, Google has dumped a collection of tutorial videos for Pixel Buds that include cleaning details, features, and more.

Uploaded to the official Made by Google channel on YouTube, this collection of videos takes roughly 30 seconds to cover each topic. Those topics include basic functions such as charging, pairing, how to wear, and touch controls too, but it also details a few questions new buyers might have if they’re not familiar with Google’s products.

For example, one video details how to use the Google Translate feature on Pixel Buds, while another talks about using the Google Assistant. There’s another video dedicated to common problems and troubleshooting those and another using Google’s “ring” feature that helps you find a lost earbud.

Perhaps one of the most important videos details how to clean Google’s Pixel Buds. The video explains that users should remove the Buds from the charging case and take off the silicone tips, then wipe things down with a microfiber cloth. Google specifically mentions that liquid cleaning products should not be used.

You can view the rest of Google’s Pixel Buds tutorials in the playlist embedded below, or click here.

