One of the best parts of Google’s new Pixel Buds — at least according to the first reviews — is the charging case. However, if white isn’t really your style, Nomad is offering a leather case for Pixel Buds that delivers new colors and more.

Nomad is no stranger to the Made for Google program and, in the past, we’ve covered the company’s products with praise for the overall fit and finish. Now, Nomad is delivering new cases for Google’s Pixel Buds which bring that leather feel to the Buds case.

Available from Nomad’s store and the Google Store for $35, this leather case is made from genuine Horween leather that should age very well over time. I’ve been pretty happy with how the Pixel cases I’ve had from Nomad aged over use. The case fits on with top and bottom sections and it’s thin enough to not interfere with wireless charging.

Cleverly, Nomad is using a “subtle, optical light pipe” which allows the case’s LED indicator shine through. There’s also a slot on the side so you can attach a wrist strap. That strap is included in the box, too.

You’ll be able to get this case in typical black and brown color options, but Nomad is also selling a special blue variant exclusively on the Google Store. We’ll have that version in hand soon to give our thoughts.

