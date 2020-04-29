With I/O 2020 canceled, the expected launch of the Google Pixel 4a has essentially been shrouded in mystery.

However, German site Caschys Blog claims to have seen internal documents from carrier Vodafone that suggest the Pixel 4a will launch on May 22 in Europe (via Android Police). It’s worth noting that this fits into the previous timeframes that Google has followed on previous hardware launches.

Casting your mind back, before being canceled, I/O 2020 was set to take place from May 12 through May 14. If the Pixel 4a was announced at the event, a launch would likely have been within 14 days, meaning that May 22 is a very plausible original launch date.

Android Police also notes that this isn’t the first time that Caschys Blog has leaked a Pixel release date. Last year they shared accurate German pricing and the Vodafone launch date of the Google Pixel 3a, so you could argue there is a track record here that backs up the claims.

Considering that we’ve seen retail packaging of the Pixel 4a leak already, it’s clear that Google is gearing up for a not-too-distant launch. If this information is indeed accurate, then it won’t be long before we get to see the affordable Android phone hit shelves around the globe.

One would expect that with I/O 2020 cancelled, we will see an online-only launch for the Pixel 4a series. However, no further information was shared on when that might take place. Although as we mentioned, if the original dates are adhered to, then this leak seems very plausible indeed.

What do you think? Could we see the Pixel 4a on May 22, and what would you like to see? Let us know down in the comments section below.

