Pixel 3a XL hits new all-time low in today’s best deals, plus Note9 is $300, more

Thursday’s top deals include Pixel 3a XL at a new all-time low, plus Samsung Note9 on sale, and Nest Thermostat E. Hit the jump for all the best deals and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 3a XL hits an all-time low

B&H offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $349. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $479 price tag and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve seen at other retailers like Amazon by $10.

Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. You’ll find a dual-camera design here, with 12.2MP on the back and 8MP on the selfie side. While new Pixel devices are on the horizon, Google’s 3a lineup remains one of the best Android values out there.

Note 9 drops to $330

Today only, Woot offers various Samsung Android Smartphones in refurbished condition from $60. Headlining is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $330. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches as much at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked.

Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well.

Nest Thermostat E is $133

Verizon Wireless offers the Nest Thermostat E for $133. As a comparison, this thermostat typically goes for $170. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $6.

Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality, and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

