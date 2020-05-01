Android TV is prepared to make a bit of a splash in the consumer market this year with the arrival of some new hardware such as the updated Chromecast Ultra we reported. Now, though, one of those devices — the TiVo Stream 4K — has been slightly delayed.

The TiVo Stream 4K is an Android TV dongle we got a chance to use back at CES 2020. It offers up a focused experience that’s all about live TV and also uses Google’s “Operator Tier Lite” to make a few more changes to Android TV than we’d usually see, including a proper channel surfing experience.

Originally, TiVo said the Stream 4K would arrive in April 2020, but that date has come and gone. Speaking to TVTechnology recently (via ZatzNotFunny), TiVo confirmed the Stream 4K would be at least slightly delayed, set to arrive “in the next few weeks.”

It’s possible this could be related to coronavirus production issues that other companies have faced, but TiVo hasn’t confirmed as such. Regardless, we’re still pretty excited to test out this new Android TV dongle for ourselves. We’ll keep you updated on when it’s due to release.

