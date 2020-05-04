The Samsung Galaxy S8 drops from monthly to quarterly security patches

- May. 4th 2020 5:11 am PT

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now set to move from regular monthly to quarterly security patch updates.

While Samsung has really upped their game in recent months with update speed, this is bound to be a blow for those still hanging on to one of 2017’s truly top tier devices. However, this move was not unexpected, as we recently saw the Galaxy S7 lose long-term support, which means that the Galaxy S8 is up next (via Droid-Life).

Three years after hitting the market and essentially changing the smartphone landscape with a design that we’ve seen the entire industry set out to replicate, it’s a sad day when such an impressive smartphone begins to steadily be left to drift off into the sunset. According to the official Samsung support pages, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now only receive quarterly security updates.

This does mean that the Galaxy Note 8 will be next in line to move from monthly to quarterly security patches, which should be sometime in August 2020. It’s still a shame that the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are never likely to officially see Android 10, especially considering the internals would have no issues with the update, but there is always hope with third-party ROMs such as LineageOS and now Paranoid Android.

If you haven’t already, now might be the time to think about upgrading your device if you care about regular security patches and software updates — luckily there are plenty of affordable options to consider.

