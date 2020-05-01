Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook stole my heart back at CES 2020, but my dreams were quickly crushed when reviews revealed the machine had just awful battery life. Now, Samsung is admitting its mistake and says it wants to improve.

Speaking to Chrome Unboxed, Samsung admitted that the Galaxy Chromebook’s battery life just wasn’t up to par. The publication didn’t share Samsung’s exact statement, but said that Samsung is “fully aware” of the situation.

Beyond that, Samsung apparently has some plans to fix this. Obviously, since Samsung doesn’t control Chrome OS, this work will require Google’s assistance. At the moment, there’s no clear direction for Samsung to go to improve the battery life, but there are some hints.

Changes being worked on in the background of Chrome OS hint that Google could be introducing a new power governor that would limit the CPU’s performance when the system doesn’t need it. That’s a start, but more will probably need to be done to fix the four-hour average that most Galaxy Chromebook reviews/owners have reported.

