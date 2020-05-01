Samsung admits to Galaxy Chromebook’s awful battery life, plans improvements

- May. 1st 2020 1:37 pm PT

0

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook stole my heart back at CES 2020, but my dreams were quickly crushed when reviews revealed the machine had just awful battery life. Now, Samsung is admitting its mistake and says it wants to improve.

Speaking to Chrome Unboxed, Samsung admitted that the Galaxy Chromebook’s battery life just wasn’t up to par. The publication didn’t share Samsung’s exact statement, but said that Samsung is “fully aware” of the situation.

Beyond that, Samsung apparently has some plans to fix this. Obviously, since Samsung doesn’t control Chrome OS, this work will require Google’s assistance. At the moment, there’s no clear direction for Samsung to go to improve the battery life, but there are some hints.

Changes being worked on in the background of Chrome OS hint that Google could be introducing a new power governor that would limit the CPU’s performance when the system doesn’t need it. That’s a start, but more will probably need to be done to fix the four-hour average that most Galaxy Chromebook reviews/owners have reported.

More on Chrome OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Chromebooks

Chromebooks
Chrome OS Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches