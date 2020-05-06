With the arrival of Android 11’s unscheduled fourth developer preview, there’s not a whole lot to really talk about. One area Google has made a few tweaks, though, is with the homescreen with new icon shapes to choose from in Android 11 and more.

First, let’s go with a change you might not have noticed. The “chevron” arrow that represents the app drawer has changed slightly. It’s now wider while retaining roughly the same height. Personally, I’m not a fan of the look, but if it works it works.

More excitingly, Google has expanded on customizability further. In Android 11 DP4, there are two new shapes for icons on the homescreen and in other portions of the system. The first of those shapes is a hexagon — though a weirdly slim one — and also a quatrefoil (aka four circles connected). I’m not sure who will really want to use these extra shapes, but I guess any choice is good!

