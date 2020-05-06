Despite previews starting a few months before I/O, Google likes to save major Android announcements for a big stage. The 2020 developer conference was canceled due to COVID-19 and the company is instead turning to a livestream — whimsically named Android 11: the Beta Launch Show — next month to announce what’s new.

Based on plans set in February, which was already a month ahead of schedule, next week would have seen the launch of Android 11’s first consumer-facing beta. Beforehand, the release’s biggest features and changes would be previewed during the main I/O keynote, with three days of sessions diving into everything announced.

While the circumstances prevent us from joining together with you in-person at Shoreline Amphitheater for Google I/O, our annual developer conference, we’re organizing an online event where we can share with you all the best of what’s new in Android.

With large physical gatherings prohibited for the foreseeable future, Google is turning to an hour-long “#Android11: the Beta Launch Show.” At 8 a.m. PT on June 3, Android engineering VP Dave Burke will host a keynote to share “all the best of what’s new in Android.” He will be joined by Stephanie Cuthbertson (Senior Director of Product Management) and other speakers.

It will be followed by a live Q&A — using the #AskAndroid hashtag, as well as a number of talks that were originally planned for I/O 2020. Topics include Google Play, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, and more.

That livestream will coincide with the release of the Android 11 Beta. Compared to the earlier developer previews, regular users will be able to sign-up online and install using a simple OTA.

Developers and the general public can sign-up for Android 11 Beta Launch Show updates at developer.android.com/android11.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: