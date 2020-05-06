MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G85, which is another gaming chipset for affordable smartphones.

The Taiwanese firm confirmed the new release in an official blog post with the highlight of this latest Helio chipset undoubtedly being the 1GHz GPU. This should bump the 8-core chipset to the top of many affordable gaming phone wishlists. It will, however, only come with 4G LTE connectivity. Without the associated 5G overheads it should be a much more affordable option for future gaming-focused smartphones.

MediaTek’s Helio G85 delivers peak performance while maximizing battery life for an incredible gaming experience with dynamic resource management technology. In addition to its HyperEngine technology, the Helio G85 brings devices incredible AI camera features for advanced imaging, integrated voice wake-up (VoW) to minimize power use, inertial navigation for more accurate location information and dual 4G SIM capabilities for reliable connectivity. The MediaTek Helio G85 packs an Arm Mali-G52 GPU with a peak of 1GHz. Equipped with MediaTek’s proprietary HyperEngine, the Helio G85 achieves a Manhattan benchmark score up to 25fps, delivering an ultra-smooth gaming experience. The chipset’s octa-core CPU integrates two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 processors that operate at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating at up to 1.8GHz.

It will support up to 8GB of RAM and smartphone displays up to FHD+ at 60Hz. Not exactly the most powerhouse of specifications. The Helio G85 will also support dual 4G SIM support, which should result in more reliable connections and have lower power consumption when utilized. The Helio G85 should sit nicely in the MediaTek lineup alongside the Helio G80 and G70 chips, expect to see the G85 in devices over the course of 2020.

