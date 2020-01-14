MediaTek has officially launched the Helio G70 series processors which are designed to enhance the gaming experience for mid-range devices.

With gaming smartphones seemingly going nowhere, MediaTek is targetting the more affordable end of the market with the Helio G70 and G70T chipsets. The G70 series offers a slightly cutdown experience when compared to the Helio G90 and G90T released in late 2019.

As you would expect, the performance doesn’t quite stack up with the latest high-end chipsets but should prove more than adequate for the array of affordable devices set to come throughout 2020 and beyond.

There is also support for cameras up to 48-megapixels and FHD+ displays. Unfortunately, there is no support for 5G on these new chips — that is offered by MediaTek’s dedicated 5G chipsets. The main CPU cores are Cortex-A75 rather instead of the Cortex-A76 ones found in the Helio G90 chips. The clock speed is also limited to 2.0GHz with the smaller Cortex-A55 cores slightly underclocked at 1.7GHz rather than the 2.0GHz clock found on the Helio G90T.

Also included is MediaTek’s HyperEngine tech, which is said to enhance overall gaming performance. You should see improved performance as resource management on the Helio G70 and G70T is able to dynamically manage CPU, GPU, and memory simultaneously. How it translates to real-world performance is anyone’s guess at this stage.

The MediaTek Helio G70 is ideal for mainstream smartphone users and elite mobile gamers. The G70 incorporates a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 processors in a single, octa-core cluster. These are interlinked and share a large L3 cache for improved performance plus up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X memory. For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates up to a speedy 820MHz. Together these are controlled by MediaTek’s CorePilot, which maintains a reliable, consistent performance regardless of how long you’re in-game.

One would hope that the MediaTek Helio G70 and G70T will offer performance on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. However, we’ll have to wait until later this year when the first wave of devices come packing this chipset.

More on MediaTek:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: