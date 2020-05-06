Huawei has today unveiled its latest audio accessory in the form of the FreeBuds 3i, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that come with active noise cancellation.

Priced at just £90 in the UK (~$100), the Huawei FreeBuds 3i will be looking to offer Android owners a solid alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro. Given that the original FreeBuds 3 came with noise cancellation as standard, a new more closed design has been adopted to help seal in the sound better.

The FreeBuds 3 were a solid if unspectacular pair of truly wireless earbuds and the 3i will likely provide a better experience thanks to a slight redesign. The 3i still pack in the low-latency Kirin A1 chipset for Bluetooth connections.

As for the battery, the 37mAh cells in each bud will boast a lifespan of around 3 and a half hours of continuous music playback, with the charging carry case providing a further 14 and a half hours thanks to a 410mAh internal cell. That charging carry case can be topped up using a USB-C cable but there is no support for wireless charging on the FreeBuds 3i.

Huawei’s FreeBuds 3i also include IPX4 water resistance as standard. On top of that, the silicone tips are available in four different sizes for the perfect fit in your ear canal. They will be available in white and black, with the white model going on sale in the UK from May 20, while the black model will join them at selected retailers from June 17.

