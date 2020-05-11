The $1,500 foldable Razr baffling launched in February with Android 9 Pie. The promised Android 10 update is now rolling out to the Motorola Razr, and it adds a great deal of new features to make the outer Quick View display more capable.

This “Android 10 upgrade for Razr” starts with the ability to swipe left from Quick View to see a grid of your favorite contacts and dial them, while you can also access a dialer to enter a number manually. Meanwhile, a swipe in the opposite direction opens the selfie camera.

The more significant update today sees Motorola totally revamp the notifications experience. You basically now have access to a limited but full color notification panel for select applications.

For example, you can respond to text messages with smart reply or the full Gboard experience. In this mode, you have a one-line text field up top and keyboard below. Other notifications that appear include Gmail, Google Maps turn-by-turn directions, video calling, and music apps, like Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music.

This new experience coexists with the existing Moto Display, and the company is planning more functionality in the future, according to MrMobile on YouTube.

This Android 10 update also brings the new gesture navigation system, system-wide dark mode, and other theming options for the homescreen. There are also new creative camera modes like “spot color,” portrait, and group selfie.

Android 10 for the Motorola Razr is rolling out globally starting today, with the company also telling Michael Fisher that Android 11 is eventually coming.

