CBS All Access now supports HDR playback on Android TV

- May. 19th 2020 1:12 pm PT

0

CBS All Access has slowly turned into a pretty great streaming option thanks in part to excellent original content. Now, CBS All Access for Android TV is getting HDR support.

Spotted by Android Police, CBS All Access v7.3.20 is rolling out now on Google Play with a simple changelog:

WHAT’S NEW

Includes support for HDR content and badging for premium video features, along with some bug fixes.

Notably, this isn’t support for 4K which the service as a whole currently doesn’t offer. However, certain titles such as Star Trek: Picard and others should now work with Dolby Vision HDR. Previously, this was limited only to some other platforms including Apple TV.

Personally, I’m not a CBS All Access subscriber, so I can’t verify if the app is actually activating HDR on compatible hardware. Android Police did, though, try the update on a Hisense Android TV with HDR support and it didn’t work, so your results may vary.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
CBS All Access

CBS All Access

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches