The OnePlus Protection Plan is now available in a further 27 European countries to help cover your device from any accidental damage.

An optional additional insurance plan, the OnePlus Protection Plan started rolling out to a few nations in Europe at the end of April. The original expansion included some of the “larger” European markets including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the Netherlands. Now OnePlus owners in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Czech Republic plus more can purchase the added insurance for their devices.

Confirmed in an official blog post, the OnePlus Protection Plan comes in two distinct tiers. The basic plan covers your device against damages to the screen and back cover by an accidental drop, crash or breakage for up to one year from the initial purchase. This does, however, incur a €30 deductible cost.

The slightly higher tier covers your device for any damage by accidental drops, breakage, or liquid for a period of up to two years from the next day of the policy purchase date. This plan does incur a fee of €50 if a claim is made. You can check all of the nations now eligible for the extended insurance plan below:

Deductible fees may vary depending on where you are based. If you are worried about potential issues, then you can learn more about the OnePlus Protection Plan via the official support and information page here.

