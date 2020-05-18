OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin is pretty great, but it has some weird quirks too. One oddity I griped about in my OnePlus 8 review was the lack of a proper toggle for dark mode, and in a Q&A post about OxygenOS, OnePlus confirmed that was on the way.

In its latest “Monthly FAQ,” the biggest highlight is the simple addition of a toggle for dark mode. Android 10 has this toggle built-in, but OnePlus buries the dark mode setting under the OxygenOS customization menu. For users who like to switch back and forth, this is very frustrating, especially considering OnePlus doesn’t offer a scheduling option.

OnePlus says that this feature is set to be internally tested this month before it’s rolled out to users in an Open Beta release. Hopefully, it’s not too far off.

To make it easier for users to turn on Dark Mode with one click, we are planning to add the Dark Mode switch in Quick Settings. It will be having internally testing before pushing Open Beta version to wider users. This feature update is scheduled for internal testing this month.

Beyond that, OnePlus confirmed a few other tweaks coming to OxygenOS. The redesigned recents menu is getting some optimizations based on user feedback, the lower volume levels are being tweaked to be slightly lower, the OnePlus Launcher is getting an assortment of fixes, and more. OnePlus also explains that new open beta builds are coming to the OnePlus 7 and 7T in the next few days and Android 10 is still in development for the OnePlus 5/5T.

The timelines for the various OxygenOS tweaks vary, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on Open Beta releases in the coming weeks to see where things become available for users. Stay tuned!

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: