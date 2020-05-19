Ahead of Play Music shutting down later this year, Google last week started letting users transition their libraries to YouTube Music. The full rollout of the YouTube Music transfer tool will take several weeks, but you can now sign-up for early access.

The migration is a one-step process that involves tapping “Transfer” in YouTube Music. Once the tool is rolled out, Play Music and YouTube Music will prompt you to do so, with Google also sending out a detailed email. As we noted last week, “your library encompasses a great deal of content, personal preferences, and history.”

It starts with songs and albums in Play Music’s catalog that you’ve saved by tapping “Add to library.” All Google Play purchases and file uploads are also included, with the cloud locker being Play Music’s defining feature for fans of the service. Next up are personal and subscribed playlists, as well as curated stations that are at the heart of Play Music’s approach to discovery. The last key aspect being transferred are personal taste preferences and music recommendations as determined by song likes/dislikes and other factors.

You can initiate a YouTube Music transfer multiple times — from settings or music.youtube.com/transfer — in case you make any changes in Play Music. At that point, you’ll also be able to move your Play Musics podcast subscriptions to Google Podcasts.

Google at launch said that the transfer tool will take a few weeks to become available for all users. However, you can now request early access through this form by entering the email “associated with your Google Play Music Account” and what country you’re in. (There’s currently an error where the latter field only accepts numbers and not text.)

The YouTube Music team warns that not everyone that submits their email address will get early access to the transfer tool:

PLEASE NOTE: Filling out this form does not guarantee you earlier access to the tool. If the tool is made available to you, you will get a notification in your Google Play Music (or YouTube Music) app as well your email.

