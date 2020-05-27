YouTube Music has been quickly evolving into a pretty decent place to stream your music ahead of the death of Google Play Music. Now, YouTube Music has added support for saving albums to your library before they’ve been fully released.

Spotted by some Redditors (via Android Police), it appears Google is starting to roll out the ability to “pre-save” music to your library ahead of an album’s coming release. In a shared example, one user shows how YouTube Music allows him to save the album All Distortions Are Intentional by the band Neck Deep. However, that album won’t be releasing until some time in late July.

This functionality seems to be widely available at this point using that one example, but it doesn’t seem to be used much as of yet. The album Domesticated by Sébastien Tellier also appears to work.

There are a couple of notes with this feature, though. For one, YouTube Music will show any unreleased songs in that album as “unavailable.” Technically, that’s true, but the songs just haven’t been released yet. The service will also show songs that have been released as singles alongside the rest of the unreleased album, even allowing the download button to work on those songs.

Being able to save albums to a user’s library ahead of release is something Spotify and Apple Music have offered for quite some time, so it’s good to see Google getting on board and further competing with those platforms.

