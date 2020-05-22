YouTube Music has seen a flurry of new features in recent weeks from Play Music migration to a new “Related” tab. The latest is a new “Play My Station” homescreen shortcut for YouTube Music on Android.

For the longest time, long-pressing on the app icon showed two shortcuts to “Play Offline Mixtape” and “Search.” There is now a third, with “Play My Station” opening “My Mix” — YouTube Music’s playlist for “endless personalized music” — and starting playback immediately.

The naming mismatch could signal “My Mix” getting renamed, but both terms are straightforward enough and get across which playlist is being referenced. When dragged and placed on the homescreen, it features a small, red play symbol.

This is a convenient shortcut to have as it provides quick access to a frequently used playlist that’s quite customized for most users. Another nice addition would be the ability to place any playlist on the homescreen with a widget, just like Play Music.

YouTube Music’s My Station shortcut is appearing with version 3.65 of the Android app.

