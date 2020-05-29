Google’s Pixel Buds launched to overall glowing reviews, but in the time since an issue has cropped up. A growing number of Pixel Buds 2 users are reporting random audio cutouts, especially when they’re outdoors.

A number of threads on Google’s support forums as well as a handful on Reddit reveal a huge number of users who are experiencing the same basic issue — random audio cutouts that briefly pause audio for a second or two. These issues have been reported from users since the earbuds first started shipping, and it seems firmware updates haven’t help. Reports range from firmware version 225 all the way to the latest 295 release.

The issue can take place in a few different ways. For some, audio just cuts out at random from both earbuds for a second or two. For others, audio cuts out on just one earbud when the user turns their head in that direction.

We’ve noted both of these issues on our units here at 9to5Google, with Kyle Bradshaw noticing the turning issue back when he first got a pair and my own unit now regularly cutting out when I’m walking around. Notably, my pair of Pixel Buds didn’t have this audio cutout issue when I first purchased them.

Interestingly, one common factor here is that the issue is more noticeable outdoors than indoors. This is something I’ve definitely noticed on my own pair as of late.

There’s no obvious fix here and clearly, firmware updates haven’t fixed anything either. I’d hope that Google will be able to patch things up with future firmware updates considering, as mentioned, my own pair were fine when I first set them up. Still, this is clearly frustrating at the moment. If you’re having trouble, try contacting Google support for a hardware exchange.

More on Google Pixel Buds:

H/t Android Police

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: