Latest Google Pixel Buds firmware update rolling out

The second-generation Pixel Buds went on sale in late April and tomorrow marks their one-month anniversary. They have been well-received with no real outstanding issues. Google is now rolling out the latest firmware update for the 2020 Pixel Buds.

Out of the box, the Pixel Buds received a day one update from firmware version 195 to 225. As of this afternoon, 295 is rolling out for both earbuds and the case.

If you open “Device details” or the Pixel Buds app > “More settings” > “Firmware update,” there’s an “Update available” message. All users are seeing the update, with no tiered rollout.

Those with “Automatic updates” enabled will have the new firmware installed in the background. If it’s turned off, a “notification will appear on your device when an update is available.” In the latter scenario, you’ll have to re-enable the auto option to install.

If you’ve paired your Pixel Buds with a Pixel phone with Android 10+, or a compatible Android device with the Pixel Bud app and an internet connection, firmware updates should be automatically downloaded in the background and installed when the earbuds are in the case.

No release notes for 295 are currently available. Compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds, the 2020 model does not have a dedicated page detailing what’s new. These updates presumably deliver bug fixes and other usability patches, while major updates will likely be detailed in blog posts.

Google promised Feature Drops for Pixel Buds, with Find My Device capabilities not yet available, while we spotted work on “attention alerts” that detect crying and barking.

