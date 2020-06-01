Chrome OS 83 began rolling out last week with a number of big browser changes from earlier that month, as well as platform-specific usability tweaks. One change lets you preview your password before entering, with some Chromebook users now confused by the lack of a “submit” button.

At the center of the Chrome OS login screen is your Google Account avatar, name, and “Password” field. Version 83 is rolling out now and replaces the “submit” button at the right with an “eye” icon. Once a password or PIN code is entered, the new button can be tapped to reveal what was typed. After a few seconds, the clear text is again obfuscated by dots.

This view password/PIN during login feature has caused “some confusion around signing into your Chromebook,” with some people not aware of how to submit without the “arrow” button.

Our team is working to add the submit icon back to the Login screen for you to enter into your Chromebook as soon as possible. If you are trying to log into your Chromebook without the icon, you can also hit enter on your keyboard after you have successfully entered your password or PIN.

In response, Google is planning to restore the submit icon, while reminding users that the “enter” key on their physical/virtual keyboard can be used to accomplish that action. The company does not specify whether it will keep the view feature, which is useful for those with longer credentials.

This is an interesting case study in how operating systems must be broadly designed. There is no timeline provided beyond “as soon as possible,” with a small version 83 patch or waiting to 84 likely outcomes.

Chrome OS 83 also lets users permanently name Virtual Desks, while there were a handful of Family Link tweaks. This is also a big update for security and privacy.

