Samsung makes some of the only Android tablets worth anyone’s time in 2020, and its latest offering is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. To give the tablet a foot in the door when it comes to productivity, Samsung has partnered with Targus to create a keyboard cover for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t a powerhouse of a tablet, but with apps like Microsoft Office and Google Drive/Docs available in the Play Store, it can still be used to be productive. With any tablet, that means a keyboard case can come in handy. Samsung makes its own keyboard cover for the regular Tab S6 — trackpad and all — but not for the S6 Lite. That’s where Targus steps in.

Targus has been making smartphone and tablet accessories for years and Samsung is pulling on that for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s “Book Cover Keyboard.” This case acts as a folio that you can attach a keyboard to or remove when you don’t need it. With the tablet docked, there are two angles to pick from to find what’s most comfortable. There’s even a spot for the S Pen that came with your tablet!

The downside? This is a Bluetooth keyboard. That’s not exactly a deal-breaker, but it’s certainly unfortunate considering the regular Tab S6 uses pins to connect.

Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s official keyboard offering lands at $99 as mentioned on Samsung’s online store, but the product isn’t actually shipping just yet. If that price is a bit too rich for you, there are some universal options that should work nearly as well as this.

