In 2018, Google Duo for Android briefly had a screen sharing feature that was quietly removed after three months. The mobile app is today working on that functionality again.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 92 of Duo describes a button to “Enable screen sharing” and then “Disable screen sharing.” It will likely appear in the calling UI’s overflow menu when rolled out. As users share, there will be an alert in the notification that notes the “Ongoing screen share” and gives them the quick ability to “End screenshare.”

<string name=”screen_share_button_title”>Screen share</string> <string name=”screen_share_enable”>Enable screen sharing</string> <string name=”screen_share_disable”>Disable screen sharing</string>

This interface is quite straightforward, while the capability is present in Google Meet today. The experience sounds similar to Google Duo’s original implementation, and hopefully the floating pill-shaped controller that lets users quickly pause/start screen sharing or stop entirely returns.

<string name=”background_screenshare_notification_title”>Ongoing screen share</string> <string name=”background_call_notification_end_screenshare”>End screenshare</string> <string name=”background_screenshare_notification_message”>Tap to return to the call</string>

Screen sharing is not yet live with Google Duo 92. The feature can be useful on mobile, but it will be especially powerful for Google Duo on the web.

Screen sharing in Duo 34

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: