Google Duo 38 adds Material Theme, removes screen sharing & vibration toggle [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google Duo is rolling out this morning with a Material Theme that features a handful of tweaks to the video calling app’s design. Meanwhile, a teardown reveals that screen sharing has been removed, while there are more rewards for Indian users.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Material Theme

Earlier this month, we spotted a new Material icon for Duo in the Google app, while the company’s other communication services — Phone and Contacts — just received Material Themes last week. Duo is now the latest, though the updates to Material Design are very subtle.

Duo uses a slightly darker shade (1A73E8, previous: 4285F4) of blue throughout the app, while the navigation bar is now tinted white. Google Sans is present throughout, as are various new elements, like the rounded tab indicator for switching between audio/video calls and a floating snackbar.

As is common in other new Google apps, the pill-shaped search bar for looking up contacts is now rectangular with rounded corners. Lastly, some parts of Duo — starting with the app bar — are more compact, thus allowing for one more contact to appear in the “Connect on Duo” list. Speaking of contacts, the default avatar now uses pastel backgrounds.

Removed ‘Vibrate while ringing’ toggle

Screen sharing

Duo 34 in May briefly enabled screen sharing, while in version 36 we even spotted tweaked controls. While a natural fit for Duo, the ability to share your screen with another user has been removed with Duo 38. The feature hasn’t been visible to users for several weeks, but now the strings are no longer present.

India rewards

In addition to a Tez reward related to Google’s P2P payment service for India and Southeast Asia, Duo features another offer to “GET REWARD.”

When friends sign-up for Duo with your link, both users will get rewards through Tez (Google's P2P payment service). Regional eligibility and terms apply.

When friends sign-up for Duo with your link, both users will get free data ranging from MBs to GBs. This likely requires a participating carrier.

The rewards system includes notifications for when friends join and redeem rewards, with data amounts ranging from MBs to GBs. Users receive SMS confirmation from their mobile carrier within 2-4 hours.



How to update?

Version 38 of Google Duo is now rolling out via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Dylan contributed to this article

