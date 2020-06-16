In 2020, there are a bunch of different streaming services with different content spread throughout them all. Now, a new app, “Reelgood,” has launched on Google’s Android TV platform to help you put all of that content in the same place.

Realgood has been available for some time as a mobile app, but now it’s making a debut on Android TV at the same time as Amazon’s Fire TV platform.

What is Reelgood? The app is designed to put all of your streaming services into a single location so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. This isn’t a totally new concept — it’s actually the flagship feature of TiVo’s Stream 4K dongle — but Reelgood isn’t locked down to a specific piece of hardware.

When you first download Reelgood, you’ll need to tell it which services you’re using. It supports every major streaming option in the US including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime, TV+ HBO Max, Showtime, and Crunchyroll among hundreds of others. After that, simply browse through the app and you’ll be able to find your favorite content that has a shortcut to open the movie or TV show directly in the streaming service that offers it. The app will also show the IMDB rating and trailers for each piece of content.

Reelgood for Android TV is available on the Google Play Store.

