Android TV set to gain Google Assistant Voice Match

For a few years now, the Google Assistant has been integrated into Android TV, with most newer remotes offering a dedicated Assistant button and some devices offering “Hey Google” support. Now it looks like Android TV is picking up Voice Match integration with the Google Assistant, according to the latest update to the Google Search app for Android TV.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Last night, a fairly significant update rolled out for the Google Search app on Android TV, jumping from version 3.14.2 to 4.2.0. Google initially rolled out a 4.1.0 update last month, but appear to have subsequently pulled that update due to issues. In both versions 4.1 and 4.2 we find that Google is working on deeper Google Assistant and Google Home integration for Android TV.

Voice Match

On shared Assistant devices like smart displays and speakers, Google uses Voice Match to differentiate you from others in your home. In practice, this means your Google Account and its associated personal info are only taken into consideration when the Assistant is sure it’s heard your voice. Meanwhile, on Android TV, the Assistant simply uses the Google Account of whoever is currently logged in to handle the request.

As of the latest Google Search update, we find that Android TV is getting ready to gain native support for Assistant Voice Match. This should help with things like logging into the correct Netflix profile or launching Stadia — coming soon to Android TV — on the right account, based on who is speaking.

<string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_title”>Activate Voice Match on this TV</string> <string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_description_1″>”Your Assistant can already recognize you by your voice, and tell you apart from others. Voice Match allows your Assistant to identify you and tell you apart from others. The Assistant takes clips of your voice to form a unique voice model, which is only stored on your device(s). Your voice model may be sent temporarily to Google to better identify your voice. If you decide later that Voice Match isn’t for you, simply remove it from Assistant Settings. To view or delete the audio clips you record during Voice Match setup, go to activity.google.com.”</string>

For now, we’re not sure whether this is in anticipation of the upcoming first-party Android TV dongle, which we know as “Sabrina,” or if it’s meant more for devices like the JBL Link Bar which act as both a smart speaker and an Android TV. Whatever the case may be, we’re excited to finally see Google putting more and more effort into making Android TV something great.

