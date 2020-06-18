The OnePlus Launcher version 4.5.4 is now available to download, with the most notable new feature being the ability to access the OnePlus Shelf with a swipe down gesture.

Announced in a recent OnePlus Forum post, the latest update brings the quick gesture ability for those enrolled in the beta program. You may remember that previously you could swipe right into the OnePlus Shelf. This has now been replaced on some OnePlus devices with the Google Discover feed.

We just released the new beta update, V 4.5.4, for the OnePlus Launcher. This new version comes with the brand-new “Swipe down to access OnePlus Shelf” feature. While some might not be familiar with OnePlus Shelf, it’s a notable feature that many have grown to love. With this new update, we hope to make it more accessible to you. The OnePlus Shelf is a feature to quickly use many easy-to-use apps, such as Notes, Toolbox, Step Counter, and recent contacts – all available from your launcher’s screen. In previous Launcher versions, a right swipe was the default way to access it, but in the newest version, we have added the”Swipe down to access OnePlus Shelf” feature to find OnePlus Shelf directly. To enable it, please Long Press on the Launcher > Click HOME SETTINGS > Swipe down to access > Enable “Swipe down to access” and select “Shelf”

OnePlus Shelf was the firm’s take on the Discover Feed, with quick toggles, information, and even a step counter being added with previous updates. However, that meant that access to the Shelf was not possible should you have chosen to go with the Google Discover Feed.

The only downside is that this new gesture will currently, only be available on OnePlus 8 series models in North America and the EU. That means that the OnePlus Launcher 4.5.4 update might not be much use for those without a OnePlus 8 series handset. Confirmation of a wider rollout is expected to come in a future Forum post though.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: