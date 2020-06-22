After an extensive wait, Google is now rolling out a fix for an issue that prevented users from utilizing the Assistant fully when connected to Android Auto.

In a post on the Android Auto support site, this appeared to be a widespread issue, as the post amassed over 1,200 upvotes and a large response from other affected users (h/t Android Police).

For those wondering what the heck we are talking about, the original issue prevents you from sending messages while driving when connected. Instead, you will be met with the following error messages (via Android Police):

This internet connection isn’t strong enough at the moment

This internet connection isn’t stable at the moment

The original complaint was from a user running Android 10 on a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Google app version 10.93.8.21, but judging from the original response to the issue, it was not an isolated case. The bulk of complaints came from Samsung Galaxy owners, but some people used devices from other OEMs including OnePlus. Some reported that downgrading from Android 10 to Android 9 Pie resolved the issues, but this shouldn’t really be a long term solution.

Thankfully, the latest update for the Google app looks as though it resolves the problem. This was confirmed by a Google Community Specialist to state that:

The Google Assistant team released a fix to resolve the “internet connection is not stable” issue. Please update your Google app to the latest version. Let us know your feedback. Thanks!

If you have been encountering issues with the Google Assistant and Android Auto, then you now should have a proper “fix” to allow you to go fully hands-free when driving your vehicle.

