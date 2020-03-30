Android Auto Wireless is now supported in 34 countries w/ latest expansion

- Mar. 30th 2020 8:24 am PT

Google’s Android Auto platform has been around for some time now, but the Wireless version of it has only been available in select regions. Now, Google has expanded its availability to over a dozen new countries!

On a support page (via Android Police), Google has updated the page to note that Android Auto Wireless is now supported in a total of 34 countries. That’s an expansion of 16 since the last update and, now, the functionality is available in all but two countries — Japan and Russia — where Android Auto’s wired version is supported.

New countries include:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Germany
  • France
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • United Kingdom

At this point, Japan and Russia are the only places where Android Auto Wireless isn’t available, presumably due to legal regulations or restrictions. To use the wireless feature, your vehicle/head unit and your phone connect to each other over Wi-Fi Direct. Currently, this feature supports all Pixel devices, Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S9, S10, Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10 models along with any other Samsung devices running Android 10.

