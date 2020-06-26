9to5Google Daily 471: Google Pixel 4a arrives at the FCC, Google announces Android 11 Dev Preview for Android TV, more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 4a arrives at FCC in latest step toward launch
- Google announces Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV
- Android 11 for Android TV preview leaks Made by Google dongle [Video]
- Google Meet adding blurred/custom backgrounds, Q&A, polling, more
- Google details ML behind Pixel 4’s ‘firm press’ and why it avoided ‘force press’
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Amazon takes $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone lineup from $800
- Save up to $150 on Sony CarPlay and Android Auto receivers starting at $300
Enjoy the podcast?:
