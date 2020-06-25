Historically, Android developer previews are primarily focused on phones and other similar form factors. Google this year is launching an Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV.

The vast majority of Android TV streaming boxes and televisions today are still running Android 9 Pie. Google did announce Android 10 in December, but it’s so far only available on the ADT-3 Developer Kit. At that, changes are primarily focused on security, graphics performance, and easier updates rather than any user-facing tweaks.

For the first Android 11 Developer Preview, Google touts “privacy, performance, accessibility, and connectivity features.” More details will provided in August as part of the “Android Beyond Phones” week.

Until then, this is just an update to the core OS with no visual updates or user-facing changes. This release is only for developers with Google just offering a factory image for the ADT-3. All user data will be wiped, and it will not be possible to revert to Android 10. The instructions for RP1A.200521.001 are as follows:

Download the system image and unzip the file. Plug in the ADT-3 developer kit for Android TV and enable Developer options. Run flash-all.sh in the unzipped folder to perform manual system image installation to the ADT-3 device.

