You can now directly provide feedback on all Google Help articles

Google’s support page is necessarily long and sprawling given the number of products, platforms, and geographies it needs to cover. All Google Help pages now feature the ability to “Give feedback about this article.”

At the bottom of each support article is now a feedback icon that when clicked brings you to the top of the page. The first paragraph is automatically marked with users able to move that highlight if they keep their cursor on the round icon that appears to the right of text.

Clicking will pop-up a panel that asks “What is the issue with this selection?” and presents six defaults:

Inaccurate — doesn’t match what I see in the product

Hard to understand — unclear or translation is wrong

Missing info — relevant but not comprehensive

Irrelevant — doesn’t match the title and / or my expectations

Minor errors — formatting issues, typos, and / or broken links

Other suggestions — ideas to improve the content

There’s also a field to “Share additional info or suggestions” with Submit/Cancel buttons at the bottom. All of Google’s Android apps have a “Send feedback” feature and the company is now bringing it to the place users are first meant to visit for help.

This ability to directly leave feedback on Google Help widely rolled out in the past week.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

