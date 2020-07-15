The latest entry in the streaming wars is here: NBC Universal’s Peacock TV. What is it? What will it offer? Where can you stream Peacock? How can you get Peacock for free, and importantly, how can you cancel Peacock?

How to get NBC’s Peacock on Android, Android TV

Peacock TV isn’t launching on Roku or Amazon Fire TV yet, but you can get it on all of Google’s platforms. Android smartphones can download the Peacock app directly through the Google Play Store here, and that app will also support Google Chromecast through the icon in the top corner of the app.

Beyond phones and tablets, NBC’s app is also available on Android TV. Peacock for Android TV is also available through the Google Play Store, though on the morning of launch it’s a bit tricky to get it to show up directly in search. You can, though, install the app remotely through the Play Store on the web. There, press install, find your Android TV device in the drop-down, and hit install. Moments later, the app should appear on your Android TV device.

What content will be available on Peacock?

NBC’s Peacock TV will be the home of thousands of hours of TV and movies you know and love. The service won’t launch with some of its biggest titles, but eventually it will become the exclusive streaming home of favorites like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many others. The service also pulls late night content such as Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and others. There’s also daily news content available.

In addition to all of that, you’ll also get hundreds of feature-length movies from Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Peacock will also release original content onto the platform starting later this year with many project in development. That includes Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Brave New World, Cleopatra in Space, brand-new seasons of Where’s Waldo? and Curious George, and more.

How much does Peacock cost?

NBC has three pricing tiers for Peacock TV, making the cost a slightly confusing discussion.

Perhaps one of the biggest marketing points for Peacock TV is the fact that the service is technically free to start. You can simply sign up for an account and start streaming a library of ad-supported content without paying a dime.

To unlock more content, though, you’ll need to pay. Peacock’s “Premium” tier costs $4.99 per month and still shows ads, but unlocks the full, much-larger library of content. Finally, there’s “Peacock Premium Plus” that costs $9.99 per month. That final tier doesn’t add any more content, but does eliminate ads from the service. This is similar to Hulu. Eventually, the $9.99 tier will also be the only way to download content offline.

Peacock is free, but its Premium tier costs $4.99

To summarize, Peacock is free, but you’ll pay $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually for Peacock Premium. Then, Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually.

How to get Peacock Premium for free

Peacock is free, but its paid tiers are definitely better. Thankfully, there is a way to get that for free! For Android users, Google and NBC are offering Peacock Premium completely free for three months.

After signing up on an Android device, you’ll get an email with a redeemable code to get the free three months of Premium. That offer code, though, must be redeemed within about a month of when you first sign up. You’ll also need to sign up for the service from an Android device.

However, you’ll need to redeem that code from the web, whether that’s on a mobile device or a computer.

NBC is offering Peacock Premium for free to Android users

How to cancel Peacock TV

If you decide Peacock TV isn’t for you, canceling your account isn’t particularly easy. To switch from a paid plan to the free one, you can do so just from your account settings. This stops payment, but it doesn’t “cancel” your Peacock account.

NBC has a support page detailing how to cancel Peacock TV, but it doesn’t provide a very good explanation of how to cancel/delete your Peacock account. So, how can it be done? You can submit a request to NBC through this form (h/t Justin Duino) to request that your account is terminated. It’s not immediate, but it should close out your account.

