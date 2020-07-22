Motorola Edge goes up for pre-order in the US at $500 w/ Snapdragon 765

- Jul. 22nd 2020 8:36 am PT

Back in April, Motorola returned to the flagship arena with its Edge+ smartphone, and, today, its little brother is hitting the market. The standard Motorola Edge is now available for pre-order unlocked with its Snapdragon 765 and a much more reasonable price tag.

Available for pre-order now on Amazon, Motorola.com, and Best Buy, the “mid-tier” Edge cuts back from the true flagship that is the Edge+. Where that phone goes all out with a Snapdragon 865 processor, this version uses the more conservative and affordable Snapdragon 765G. This still delivers 5G and solid performance, but for a fraction of the price.

The rest of the spec sheet is similar to the Edge+ too. The Snapdragon 765-equipped Motorola Edge has a 6.7-inch FHD 90Hz display, 256GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery with USB-C 18W fast charging. There’s also a headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a handful of cameras too. The rear camera array includes a 64MP sensor, 16MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto, and a ToF sensor. There’s also a 25MP front camera.

While the Motorola Edge+ costs $1,000, this version costs $699 at retail. To get things kicked off, though, early buyers can pre-order the phone for just $499. Plus, this unlocked version won’t be exclusive to Verizon. It’ll work on all US carriers. That pre-order promo lasts until July 31.

