The Android world as a whole has been getting a bit better when it comes to software updates over the past few years, but there have been a few standouts. Motorola, for example, has a dreadful update policy. Now, for its flagship Motorola Edge+, the company is promising more than one Android update.

When it launched last month, Motorola only promised a single major update for its new flagship phone that it’s asking customers to pay $1,000 for. That means that, if you purchased the device at launch later this month, it would end up outdated by the time Android 12 rolled around in 2021.

That’s… sad.

Now, Motorola is going back on that decision. Speaking to Android Central, Motorola confirmed that the Edge+ would get two major software updates, bringing the device at least to Android 12. The company has not, however, provided any promises in terms of how timely that update will arrive. Given how long it’s taken for Android 10 to arrive on the $1,500 Motorola Razr, things aren’t looking great.

So, what’s the big deal here? After all, almost no average consumer walks into a carrier store and purchases a phone thinking “wow, this is going to get updates for years!” The problem with Motorola only promising a single update is that it’s cheating its customers out of deserved value. When a Pixel gets three major updates (at least) and a Samsung device gets two, there’s no justification for Motorola stopping at one for a phone of the same (if not higher) price point.

Kudos Motorola, you made a wise decision. The one caveat, though, is that we don’t know if this applies to the less-expensive Motorola Edge.

